Florida Teen Jumps Into Murky Canal, Pulls Man To Safety

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – When a 19-year-old auto parts employee heard screams coming from a nearby canal, he stripped to his boxers, jumped into the water and pulled a 56-year-old man to safety.
Nic Berry tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal that he gave the man a bag of chips, a bottle of water and a ride home last Wednesday in New Smyrna Beach. The man told Barry he fell into the water while walking home from a hospital where his wife had been admitted.
The man refused medical help.
Berry’s mother, Melody Moses, says she’s proud that her son did something “that not a lot of people would’ve done in a lifetime.”
On July 9, three Florida teens stood on a bank and watched a man drown while recording the scene and mocking him.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)