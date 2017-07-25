Market District Recipes: Grilled Peach Salsa & Sweet Tea Poached Peaches

Summer is a great time for peaches. With that in mind, here are two delicious peach-inspired recipes from the Giant Eagle Market District!

Grilled Peach Salsa

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Makes: 3 cups Prep Time: 20 min.

Ingredients:

2 each Peaches, cut in half.

2 cups Tomatoes, small dice

½ cup Cilantro, fresh, minced

2 each Jalapeno, seeded, small dice

½ each White Onions, chopped

1 each Red Bell Pepper

1 tbsp Lime Juice

¼ tsp Kosher Salt

¼ tsp Black Pepper

¼ tsp Cumin

Pinch Cayenne

Directions:

1. Heat a grill to medium.

2. Cut the peaches in half, then cut again so the portions are all equally sliced.

3. Place the peaches on a grill. Grill for 3-5 minutes per side. Remove & set aside to cool.

4. Place the rest of the ingredients into a mixing bowl and stir with a wooden spoon.

5. Continue to mix until the vegetables are well mixed but not beaten up.

6. Serve over grilled fish, shrimp, pork chops, or chicken breast. Also great with chips!

Sweet Tea Poached Peaches with Melba Sauce

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 4 Prep Time: 10 min. Poach Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Tea Poached Peaches

4 each Peaches, cut in half

2 Bottles Market District Peach Iced Tea (12 oz bottles)

2 tbsp Lemon Juice (½ lemon sliced also acceptable)

Melba Sauce

12 oz Fresh Raspberries

2 tbsp Powdered Sugar

2 tbsp Lemon Juice or Lemonade

Garnishes:

Vanilla Ice Cream

Fresh Mint

Vanilla Wafers, crushed

Directions:

Tea Poached Peaches:

1. Bring the 2 bottles of peach iced tea & lemon juice to a boil, then to a simmer.

2. Add the sliced halved peaches.

3. Allow the peaches to simmer for 10-15 minutes until tender.

4. Once peaches are tender, remove from the poaching liquid and set aside to chill.

Notes: Great method for unripe/hard stone fruit. Also the reserved poaching liquid is delicious and great to drink or add intense flavor to other mixed drinks.

Melba Sauce:

1. Add the raspberries, sugar and lemon juice to a blender.

2. Blend until smooth.

3. Strain the sauce through a strainer and discard the seeds.

Putting it all Together:

1. Place two halve of the peaches onto a plate, one face side up and the other face side down.

2. Place a scoop of ice cream into the peach that is face side up.

3. Top the peaches with a generous spoonful of the melba sauce.

4. Garnish with fresh mint and a few crumbles of vanilla wafers or other cookies.