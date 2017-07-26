State Police: Drunk ATV Driver Tried To Steal Trooper’s Taser

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Fayette County man is in jail after state police say they pulled him over on his ATV for driving drunk and he tried to steal one of the trooper’s Tasers.

State police say they are familiar with the suspect, identified as 40-year-old James Eicher. This latest incident happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday along a very dark part of Route 982 near Connellsville.

“Troopers are driving along State Route 982 in Bullskin Township, actually responding to another call,” said Trooper Robert Broadwater, of Pennsylvania State Police.

All of the sudden they came upon a man riding an ATV.

“As they’re driving, they come behind a gentleman driving an ATV. The rear tail lights weren’t working,” said Trooper Broadwater.

Troopers pulled the ATV over and found Eicher behind the wheel.

“He showed indicators of being under the influence,” Trooper Broadwater said. “At that time he was cooperative. They performed some field sobriety test on him.”

But Eicher had a change of attitude when the handcuffs came out.

“A scuffle ensued between him and two troopers,” Trooper Broadwater said. “The gentlemen attempted to take the Taser off the trooper, [and] was not successful. The trooper ended up tasing him several more times until they were able to get him into custody.

ATV pull overs may seem somewhat unusual, but Trooper Broadwater says, “It’s a common occurrence here in Fayette County.”

In fact, Eicher’s been chased and pulled over before on an ATV.

Troopers say they also found a crack pipe in Eicher’s pants pocket.

Eicher is in the Fayette County Jail on multiple charges, including resisting arrest and assault. He’s being held on $7,500 bond.