Chipotle Discloses Follow-Up Subpoena After Va. Illnesses

July 26, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: Chipotle

NEW YORK (AP) – Chipotle says it received a follow-up subpoena requesting information tied to illnesses associated with a restaurant in Virginia this month.

The chain says Wednesday it received the subpoena July 19 for information tied to what health officials believe was a norovirus outbreak at the Sterling, Virginia, location. Chipotle notes it received a subpoena last year in connection with a criminal investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California and the Food and Drug Administration.

That subpoena required documents tied to a California restaurant where a norovirus outbreak occurred in 2015. It came after Chipotle was hit with an E. coli outbreak and a separate norovirus outbreak later that year.

Chipotle noted that it doesn’t know whether it would incur fines or penalties tied to the investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

