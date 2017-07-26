Chris Mack: Nobody Asked Me

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan) – For the majority reading this, what you’ve heard me discuss 99.9 percent of the time over the last 5 months has been baseball. Occasionally a solid, off-the-rails rant about John Tortorella and/or Peter Laviolette and the odd mention of Le’Veon Bell has snuck in, but for the most part it’s been baseball.

It’s the first sport I fell in love with and I love covering it every day.

But I think about other things.

That’s what this space will be for. Starting today, I’ll be bringing you a once weekly compilation of thoughts – some short, some long, most sports, the odd occasional random– in what I’ll simply call Nobody Asked Me.

Now, if you’d like to ask me something, that’s all well and good: My e-mail address is chris.mack@cbsradio.com, and I welcome your questions, comments, and God-knows-what else I may receive now that it’s out there. Simply doing a ‘Mailbag’ column though, is reliant upon really good questions. And no offense to you, the reader/listener/consumer, but sometimes you just don’t have any good ones.That’s not a knock on you. Rather, I look at it this way: In all likelihood you’re coming here for a distraction form whatever mundane details of your existence are boring you into a stupor or otherwise ruining your mood.

Why would I then pile on and ask you to do my job for me, as well?

So if there are enough questions, maybe we can get a Mailbag column going at some point.

Until then, Nobody Asked Me, but…