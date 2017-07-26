Crime Stoppers: Police Seek Armed Serial Robber On Crime Spree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for a man who they say may be a responsible for a one-man crime spree.

The suspect is identified as 25-year-old Quintin Smith-Anderson.

Allegheny County Police Det. Greg Renko says, “Our major concern right now is the frequency and violence of the robberies. In each incident, it has been increasing.”

Investigators say Smith-Anderson may have committed as many as 15 robberies, starting last January, and running up until just a couple of weeks ago.

The suspect has targeted locations in Monroeville, Edgewood, Robinson, Penn Hills, the Waterworks Mall, Squirrel Hill and Wilkinsburg.

“What Mr. Anderson is doing is he’s going to commercial establishments throughout the county, in multiple locations. He’s carrying a gun every time. He comes in and threatens the employees demanding cash,” Det. Renko said.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Anderson is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has a tattoo of a brick wall with writing on it on his right hand.

He’s been known to frequent the Homewood-Wilkinsburg areas.

If you recognize him and know his whereabouts, call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 422-255-8477. There is a reward.