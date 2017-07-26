Duquesne University Professor Accused Of Keying Cars Near Home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Duquesne University professor faces three counts of criminal mischief for keying several cars in her neighborhood.
Dr. Audrey Guskey allegedly caused around $10,000 dollars in damage in Bridgeville earlier this year.
Police say they caught Guskey on camera damaging the vehicles.
Guskey’s attorney tells KDKA they hope it can be resolved at the preliminary hearing and everyone involved will learn from the misunderstanding.
“My client like most folks have disputes with their neighbors from time to time and we are hopeful this can be resolved at the preliminary hearing and collectively all grow stronger from this misunderstanding,” attorney Phil DiLucente said.
Neighbors say she would get upset when vehicles parked in front of her home.
