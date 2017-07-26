Duquesne University Professor Accused Of Keying Cars Near Home

July 26, 2017 7:23 AM
Filed Under: Dr. Audrey Guskey, Duquesne University

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Duquesne University professor faces three counts of criminal mischief for keying several cars in her neighborhood.

Dr. Audrey Guskey allegedly caused around $10,000 dollars in damage in Bridgeville earlier this year.

Police say they caught Guskey on camera damaging the vehicles.

Guskey’s attorney tells KDKA they hope it can be resolved at the preliminary hearing and everyone involved will learn from the misunderstanding.

“My client like most folks have disputes with their neighbors from time to time and we are hopeful this can be resolved at the preliminary hearing and collectively all grow stronger from this misunderstanding,” attorney Phil DiLucente said.

Neighbors say she would get upset when vehicles parked in front of her home.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch