Chef Aaron Hoover’s Recipes: Fondue & Roast Lamb Rack

Chef Aaron Hoover of Rania’s Catering, stopped by PTL to show off some delicious recipes that will surely impress your guests or family!

Bier de Garde Fondue

Serves 8 as appetizer

Bier de Garde 12 oz

Lemon Juice 1 T

Gruyere Cheese, shredded 8 oz

Emmental Cheese, shredded 8 oz

Cornstarch 1 T

Set up a double boiler with a stainless steel bowl over a pot of boiling water. Add beer and lemon juice to bowl and stir to warm it up. Mix cheeses together with the cornstarch. When the beer is hot enough, add the cheese mixture and stir to melt it. Continue to stir until a smooth consistency is achieved. Transfer to preheated fondue pot and serve with your favorite breads, fruits, and/or vegetables.

Roast Lamb Rack with Pan Sauce

Serves 2

Lamb Rack 1 ea.

Dijon Mustard 1 t

S & P TT

Butter 1 t

Preheat oven to 450F. Coat the meat with the dijon mustard, and season with S & P. Melt butter in an ovenproof saute pan and coat bottom. Place lamb in pan with the bone ends touching the pan and place in oven. Roast until an internal temperature of 125F is reached. Remove lamb from pan and allow to rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

Butter 1 T

Shallots, minced 1 T

Rosemary, finely chopped ½ t

Bier de Garde 2 oz

Beef Stock 8 oz

Butter 1-2 T

S & P TT

Place the pan used to roast lamb over medium-high heat with the first tablespoon of butter. When butter is melted, add shallots and rosemary and saute briefly. Deglaze pan with beer, and add the beef stock. Reduce to about 2 oz. Remove pan from heat, allow to cool for a minute, and add enough of the second butter to achieve desired consistency. Season with S & P, and serve with the lamb.