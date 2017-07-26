Giants Rock Pirates To Help Bumgarner Earn First Win

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Madison Bumgarner allowed one run over five innings for his first win of the season, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-3 on Tuesday night.

Eduardo Nunez drove in two runs in what appeared to be his final game with San Francisco. The veteran infielder has been the subject of trade rumors and was pulled from the game in the fifth inning. Nunez was later seen on television shaking hands with several teammates in the Giants’ clubhouse.

Bumgarner also singled and scored, Buster Posey had three hits and an RBI and Joe Panik added a bases-loaded triple as struggling San Francisco won for only the fifth time in 16 games.

Josh Harrison singled twice for the Pirates, who fell behind 9-0 and couldn’t recover. Pittsburgh stranded seven runners in the first five innings, including four in scoring position.

Making his third start since coming off the disabled list after nearly three months following a dirt bike accident in Colorado on April 20, Bumgarner (1-4) was mostly sharp while quieting a potent Pittsburgh lineup and ending the Pirates’ seven-game winning streak at AT&T Park.