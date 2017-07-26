Deaths Of Man, Woman Probed As Possible Murder-Suicide

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say the deaths of a man and woman found shot in a Pennsylvania home are being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.
State police in Greene County said the bodies of 41-year-old John Wunder and 43-year-old Melanie Howells were found at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in the Franklin Township home in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Trooper Robert Broadwater, public information officer for the region, said both had sustained gunshot wounds.
He said the deaths remain under investigation.
