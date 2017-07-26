Man Faces Prison For Hurling Chairs At Judge, Court Staff

July 26, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: Indiana, Jordan Rhoades

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) – A man could be sentenced to six years in prison for hurling chairs at a judge and courtroom staff in central Indiana.

The Republic reports 21-year-old Jordan Rhoades of Columbus accepted a plea bargain Monday by admitting he’s guilty of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer.

A judge will decide whether to accept the plea agreement during an Aug. 22 sentencing hearing.

Charges stemmed from a hearing Feb. 9, when a judge sentenced him to a year in jail for probation violations. The judge added time for contempt of court after Rhoades was heard repeatedly saying a vulgar word.

Rhoades hurled a chair that hit a prosecutor on the leg and threw other chairs in an outburst that was recorded on surveillance video.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch