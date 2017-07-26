Charges Dropped Against H.S. Basketball Player Accused Of Raping Teen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Charges have been dropped against a Chartiers Valley basketball player who was accused of raping a teenage girl.

Ross Wilkerson, 18, appeared in court on Wednesday, where all the charges were dropped. The alleged victim in the case recanted her story.

In March, Wilkerson was arrested and charged with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl.

At the time, the alleged victim told police Wilkerson told her he had a gift for her. But when she arrived at his home, she told police he pushed her into a closet and forced her to have sex.

At a preliminary hearing, Wilkerson’s attorneys said the two had previously had a sexual relationship. They also say there were inconsistencies in the alleged victim’s testimony.

“I think her credibility is shot,” defense attorney Michael Santicola said at the time. “We counted at least 10-15 different answers she gave today [that are] completely inconsistent with the things she said before. She has now admitted to having sex with our client in the past, multiple times, she did not tell police that.”

During that preliminary hearing charges of unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors were dropped.

