Truck Crashes Into House In West View

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A truck crashed into a house in West View early Wednesday morning.
The owner of the home on Glenmore Avenue said she was awakened by a loud noise around 1 a.m.
“The dog was barking,” said Kara Johnston. “I came out of my bedroom a little disoriented to see a car front coming through my house.”
A pickup truck had plowed through Johnston’s neighbor’s backyard. It took down a fence before going through Johnston’s yard and onto her porch.
Johnston says a man she described as “very intoxicated” was in the truck. She said his only injury appeared to be a bloody nose. He was taken to a hospital.
West View Police are investigating.