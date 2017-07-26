Truck Crashes Into House In West View

July 26, 2017 3:46 AM
Filed Under: Glenmore Avenue, West View

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A truck crashed into a house in West View early Wednesday morning.

The owner of the home on Glenmore Avenue said she was awakened by a loud noise around 1 a.m.

“The dog was barking,” said Kara Johnston. “I came out of my bedroom a little disoriented to see a car front coming through my house.”

A pickup truck had plowed through Johnston’s neighbor’s backyard. It took down a fence before going through Johnston’s yard and onto her porch.

Johnston says a man she described as “very intoxicated” was in the truck. She said his only injury appeared to be a bloody nose. He was taken to a hospital.

West View Police are investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch