Trump: Transgender People Can’t Serve In U.S. Military ‘In Any Capacity’

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – President Donald Trump has announced that transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the United States’ military.
Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning to make the announcement.
After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow……
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017
….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017
….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017
