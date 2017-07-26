West Mifflin Police: Attempted Kidnapping Post Is Fake

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Police in West Mifflin have issued a warning about a fake attempted kidnapping post.

The post, which is circulating online, says the alleged incident happened the parking lot of the Century III Mall.

Investigators say the post reads:

“Sharing off a friends post about her son:

My son was almost kid napped in century 3 parking lot by a guy in a black Range Rover with seriously tinted windows. Police think this guy is the suspected south side killer.

Multiple abduction attempts have already occurred here so make sure your kids aren’t alone in that area. He parked his car sideways behind my sons and proceeded to get out of his car after he uturned to catch up with him. I’m glad our community has been made aware of this. #Sarcasm Anyway my son got back in his car and lost him and the police couldn’t find him. So he’s at large.”