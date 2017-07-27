WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
1 Person Killed In Reported Pedestrian Accident In Bethel Park

July 27, 2017 10:09 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Bethel Park, Fatal Accident, Library Road, Route 88

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — At least one person has been killed in a reported pedestrian accident this evening in Bethel Park.

The initial reports about the incident started coming in around 9 p.m. along Route 88 at Kings School Road.

Sources tell KDKA’s Ross Guidotti one person has died.

This is the second fatal accident along Route 88, or Library Road, this week.

Early Tuesday morning, three women were killed and another injured in a violent crash that snapped a telephone pole in the 5600 block of Library Road.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

