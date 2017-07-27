Jackpot-Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Allegheny Co. Shop ‘N Save

CARNEGIE (KDKA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket at a Carnegie Shop ‘N Save has won a jackpot of $225,000.
The Pennsylvania State Lottery says a Cash 5 ticket with Wednesday’s winning numbers was sold at the Shop ‘N Save on Washington Pike.
Lottery officials say the winners haven’t yet come forward to claim their prize. The person with the jackpot-winning ticket should sign it, call the Lottery at (717) 702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.
