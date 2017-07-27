GE Transportation Cutting 575 Jobs In Erie

ERIE (KDKA) – General Electric Transportation says they plan to eliminate all locomotive production at its Erie plant and cut 575 jobs by the end of next year.
Go Erie reports that GE Transportation will eliminate production at its Lawrence Park Township plant and transfer the work to Fort Worth, Texas.
The plant currently employs more than 2,500 people and as many as 575 hourly jobs will be cut.
Go Erie says that the company is expected to begin “decision bargaining” over the jobs within the next 60 days.
GE Communications Leader Deia Campanelli told the paper: “We remain committed to Erie. The Erie Plant will remain GE Transportation’s largest plant.”