WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Players Arrive | 5 Storylines | Training Camp Guide | More Steelers Coverage

GE Transportation Cutting 575 Jobs In Erie

July 27, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Erie, GE, General Electric

ERIE (KDKA) – General Electric Transportation says they plan to eliminate all locomotive production at its Erie plant and cut 575 jobs by the end of next year.

Go Erie reports that GE Transportation will eliminate production at its Lawrence Park Township plant and transfer the work to Fort Worth, Texas.

The plant currently employs more than 2,500 people and as many as 575 hourly jobs will be cut.

Go Erie says that the company is expected to begin “decision bargaining” over the jobs within the next 60 days.

GE Communications Leader Deia Campanelli told the paper: “We remain committed to Erie. The Erie Plant will remain GE Transportation’s largest plant.”

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch