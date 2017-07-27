Long Lines Turn Out For McKeesport Medical Marijuana Dispensary Job Fair

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — People hoping to work at the new Pure Penn dispensary in McKeesport turned out in big numbers Thursday after crews broke ground at the site.
A job fair was held after the groundbreaking for one of the state’s first medical cannabis growing and processing facilities.
Pure Penn is looking to hire cultivators, packagers, sales associates, lab supervisors and other workers.
The job fair is being held at the Palisades Event Center on Fifth Avenue in McKeesport. It ends at 7 p.m.
Online applications will be available at PurePenn.com starting Friday at 8 a.m.
