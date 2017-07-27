Authorities Identify Man Killed In Ride Malfunction At Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say the man killed when a thrill ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair is an 18-year-old from Columbus.

The State Highway Patrol says seven others were injured Wednesday when the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned and sent riders flying into the air.

The patrol identified the man who was killed as Tyler Jarrell of Columbus. The others injured range in age from 14 to 42.

A video shows the ride’s large arm in motion above its platform when a crashing sound is heard and a four-passenger carriage on the arm breaks apart. Riders can be seen flying into the air.

The fair is open again Thursday, but all of its amusement rides remain closed.

Gov. John Kasich says all the rides will be closed until they are inspected and deemed safe.

Ohio records show that inspections were up to date and a state permit had just been issued for the ride.

The Department of Agriculture records provided Thursday to The Associated Press show passing marks on inspections of about three dozen items including cracks, brakes, proper assembly and installation of the Fire Ball ride.

The operating company, Amusements of America, submitted records of regular inspections and maintenance performed, as well as ride testing by an outside company.

Ohio completed its own inspections and granted a ride permit Wednesday for $150.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)