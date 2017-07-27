5 Teens Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Paintballs At People In City Neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Five teens have been arrested after allegedly shooting paintballs at people in several Pittsburgh neighborhoods.
On Wednesday, officers spotted a black Dodge Ram 1500 matching the description of one involved in several incidents.
According to police, officers approached the truck as five males were getting out on Webster Avenue. Officers observed three paintball guns and ammunition in plain sight inside the vehicle. They also found a stolen handgun and a bag of crack cocaine.
The five males were placed under arrest at that time.
They have been identified as:
- Christopher Titus, 19
- Lawrence Thompson, 18
- Mark Beavers, 18
- Patrick Gaither, 19
- T.J. Titus, 19
Through the course of their investigation, police also determined the pickup truck was stolen.
