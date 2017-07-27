Scaramucci Steps Back From ‘Colorful Language’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, is speaking out after an expletive-laced interview, saying he sometimes uses “colorful language” and pledging to refrain.
The interview appears on the website of The New Yorker magazine. In it, an angry Scaramucci uses expletives to accuse White House chief of staff Reince Priebus of being a “paranoid schizophrenic.” He also accuses White House chief strategist Steve Bannon of trying to burnish his own reputation.
Scaramucci later tweeted, in part: “I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight” for President Donald Trump’s agenda.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she has nothing to add to Scaramucci’s tweet.
How is having your staff eat their own “competition” and enjoyable? That alone tells us (or confirms) what we know about trump. And none of it’s good.
Deplorables think Trump will deport immigrants and brown ppl from our country. They think he will get rid of Obamacare, which, ironically, will hurt most of clown car supporters. Under Obamacare, my previously unaffordable premium is now down to 90 dollars per month. My car insurance is down to 25 dollars per month (from Insurance Panda). My homeowners is $25/month too. Under Trump, expect inflation and massive price hikes across the board.
This ship is sinking faster than Trump’s approval rating. Trump’s cover-up is getting smaller than his hands too. All these blind Trump supporters wanna do is complain about the media. Please, I’ve seen kids that whine less.