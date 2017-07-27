Steelers, Left Tackle Alejandro Villanueva Agree To Deal

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – With players reporting for training camp on Thursday, there has been much speculation about what will happen with two player looking for new deals in running back Le’Veon Bell and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva.

One of those questions has been answered right as the deadline to report had closed.

We have signed OT Alejandro Villanueva to a four-year deal. MORE: https://t.co/TdHjktz5Cj pic.twitter.com/fmc2qv4D7N — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 27, 2017

Villanueva was a restricted free agent looking to be paid a fair value compared to other starting left tackle’s across the league.

The former Army Ranger started all 16 regular season games for the Steelers last year and all three postseason games as well.

As for Le’Veon Bell, he has yet to show up and appears to be doing what most expected in holding out.

