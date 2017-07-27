STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Players Arrive | 5 Storylines | Training Camp Guide | More Steelers Coverage

Steelers Begin Arriving At Saint Vincent College For Training Camp

July 27, 2017 2:09 PM
Filed Under: Lisa Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers Training Camp

LATROBE (KDKA) – Today is the day Pittsburgh Steelers fans have been waiting for because the team is reporting to training camp at Saint Vincent College.

It’s always an interesting spectacle to see how the players will arrive and how much they bring with them.

Players started arriving Thursday afternoon, but the first open practice for fans is just one day away.

Watch: James Harrison Arrives In Firetruck:

Like last year, thousands of fans are expected to travel to Latrobe to watch the black and gold. For some, it’s an annual pilgrimage.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated events of training camp is the night practice at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.

As the team gets ready for the upcoming season, they’re going to do something new this year. They’ll have an open practice at Heinz Field as part of the Steelers Family Fest.

steelers camp arrivals2 Steelers Begin Arriving At Saint Vincent College For Training Camp

(Photo Credit: Steve Willing/KDKA)

Meanwhile, if you’re heading to Latrobe to watch an open practice, keep in mind parking lots open at noon and practice begins at 2:55 p.m.

In addition to watching the players, fans can also view exhibits, shop and more.

antonio brown Steelers Begin Arriving At Saint Vincent College For Training Camp

(Photo Credit: Rich Walsh/KDKA)

It’s all things Steelers, and you can watch all the preseason games on KDKA-TV.

The Steelers visit the New York Giants for their first preseason game on Friday, Aug. 11.

Camp breaks on Saturday, Aug. 19, one day before the Steelers’ first home preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.

