NFL Analyst Andrew Brandt: Steelers Wise To Want Bell To Miss Camp

PITTSBURGH (93-7 the Fan) — Former Green Bay Packers Vice President and current MMQB columnist Andrew Brandt joined Cook and Poni on Thursday to discuss why he feels the Steelers would benefit from running back Le’Veon Bell sitting out of camp.

“If he decides to not show up, it’s fine,” Brandt said. “What is he really missing? He could face potential injury, and you don’t want that.”

Brandt says there is no market for veteran running backs right now and his negotiations with the Steelers never had a chance.

“The market for a vet running back is a disaster right now,” Brandt added. “They were negotiating against a ghost and now he is an unsigned franchise player.”

Brandt says that he is not considered a holdout if he doesn’t come to camp because he is unsigned. He thinks Bell is the type of player that doesn’t need camp to get his reps or to get into shape.

He thinks that he will show up at some point and get in enough time to be ready to go for the season, but it doesn’t hurt him or the Steelers to miss some portion of camp to stay fresh and injury free.

Like The Fan On Facebook

Follow The Fan On Twitter