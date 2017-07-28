Police: Man Abducts Girlfriend After Running Her Off The Road

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Police say a man abducted his girlfriend after running her off the road in New Castle Thursday evening.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Francis Place and Duquesne Street.

According to police, that’s where Brandon Samuels crashed into his 22-year-old girlfriend’s vehicle, forcing her off the road. Samuels then got out of his car and assaulted the woman numerous times before getting back into his vehicle and attempting to run her over.

Samuels then got back out and assaulted the woman again, causing her to lose consciousness.

Police say when the victim woke up, Samuels was putting her in his vehicle. She attempted to stop him, but was unsuccessful, and Samuels fled the scene with the victim in his car.

During their investigation, officers learned Samuels and the victim were in the Grove City area, and multiple police departments were able to locate and pursue Samuels north on I-79.

Samuels was then taken into custody. He is facing a number of charges, including kidnapping and aggravated assault.

