Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Boy In Walmart Bathroom

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a boy in a Chippewa Township Walmart on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the Walmart for a report of a disturbance near the store’s bathroom. While officers were on their way to the scene, they received a call that a man said someone had forced his young son into a bathroom stall.

According to a criminal complaint, a caseworker told officers when they arrived that his patient, 32-year-old Adam Michael Tatusko, of Beaver Falls, was the suspect and he was “not normal.”

Officers found Tatusko sitting on the bathroom floor with what the suspect called a “Doctor Who wand.” Tatusko said he was having an asthma attack and he received medical care before he was taken into custody. Officers found two more “Doctor Who wands” and five cell phones on him.

The criminal complaint says Tatusko told police he followed a small child into the bathroom, waited until no one else was in the bathroom, then forced the boy into a stall, telling the boy the “Doctor Who wand” was a taser. When they were both inside the stall, he forced the child to take off his clothes and sexually assaulted him.

The child’s father then entered the bathroom and called for his son. Tatusko told the boy not to answer, but the child ignored him and spoke to his dad. Tatusko then exited the stall and was confronted by the child’s father. According to the criminal complaint, Tatusko raised his hands and said, “I did not do anything, I did not touch him!”

The criminal complaint says Tatusko also admitted to trying to do the same thing to a young boy in a Chippewa McDonald’s bathroom on Monday, July 17. In that incident, Tatusko threatened a boy with a knife and told him to take off his pants, but the child refused and fled.

Tatusko is facing a number of charges, including indecent assault and corruption of minors.

