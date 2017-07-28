WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Fake Minister, 2nd Man Charged With Forcing Addicts To Steal

July 28, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: Edward Edmonds, Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a self-styled minister who claimed to run a Pennsylvania transitional housing program held at least five drug addicts against their will and forced them to steal expensive videogame systems and provide sex in exchange for crack cocaine and heroin.

Edward Edmonds and a second man have been charged with involuntary servitude after a seven-month investigation into Edmonds’ organization, the Beyond Your Limits Ministries Church in Harrisburg.

Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico calls it a “house of horrors” for drug addicts.

He said Friday that Edmonds and Daerell Holmes forced addicts who lived in the home to commit retail theft by stealing Xbox and PlayStation systems, which they’d turn around and sell.

Both men are jailed on $250,000 bail. They don’t have attorneys who could comment for them.

