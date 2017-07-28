MAC Cosmetics Giving Away Free Lipstick For National Lipstick Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — MAC Cosmetics is celebrating National Lipstick Day by giving away free lipstick!
Glamour reports that MAC stores and retailers in the United States and Canada are participating in the promotion on Saturday, July 29, and “there’s absolutely zero strings attached.”
You don’t have to dress up in a funny outfit. No purchase necessary. Just free, full-sized tubes of lipstick, while supplies lasts.
Click here for find the MAC location closest to you, and get there early on Saturday to beat the crowds.
MAC’s official Facebook page also recommended contacting your local MAC retailer, such as a Macy’s store, to confirm they are participating in the promotion.
