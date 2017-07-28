Police: Man Charged, Accused Of Taking Nude Photos Of Children

BUTLER (KDKA) – A Butler County man is facing charges over the alleged inappropriate contact with two children.
According to the criminal complaint, Michael Steinhiser, 40, of Cabot, allegedly took nude photos of two children under the age of 13 on multiple occasions.
In June, the victims were interviewed by investigators. The children said in addition to the photos, another incident involved sliding down Steinhiser’s belly, while his pants and underwear were down.
He was arrested this week and is facing a list of charges including, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, indecent exposure, open lewdness.
Steinhiser is out of jail after posting bail.
According to the Butler Eagle, Steinhiser faces a preliminary hearing on Aug. 8.
