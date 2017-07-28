FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Players Arrive | Photo Gallery | 5 Storylines | Training Camp Guide | More Steelers

Police: Man Charged, Accused Of Taking Nude Photos Of Children

July 28, 2017 12:55 PM
Filed Under: Brenda Waters, Butler County, Michael Steinhiser

BUTLER (KDKA) – A Butler County man is facing charges over the alleged inappropriate contact with two children.

According to the criminal complaint, Michael Steinhiser, 40, of Cabot, allegedly took nude photos of two children under the age of 13 on multiple occasions.

In June, the victims were interviewed by investigators. The children said in addition to the photos, another incident involved sliding down Steinhiser’s belly, while his pants and underwear were down.

He was arrested this week and is facing a list of charges including, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, indecent exposure, open lewdness.

Steinhiser is out of jail after posting bail.

According to the Butler Eagle, Steinhiser faces a preliminary hearing on Aug. 8.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch