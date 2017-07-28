Police: Security Officer Steals $100K On First Day Of Work

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (KDKA) — A New Jersey man is accused of stealing $100,000 in cash from his place of work on his first day on the job.
The Fairfield Police Department says 19-year-old Larry Brooks, of Elizabeth, N.J., was arrested in connection to a theft that occurred Tuesday evening.
GARDA security officials told police that surveillance footage caught Brooks stealing $100,000 in cash from the company. The theft occurred on Brooks’ first day of work at GARDA.
Security officers allegedly found $85,900 in cash in a vehicle parked in Elizabeth before they contacted police.
Brooks has been charged with second degree theft.
