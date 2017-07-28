Hundreds Flock To Picklesburgh Opening Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The inflated pickle atop the Clemente Bridge says it all. Picklesburgh is back.

The bridge is packed with your pick of people-pleasing pickles. There’s live music, pickle on a stick, and hot pickle sauce at Too Hot Mama’s. With forty vendors, Jeremy Waldrup of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says opening day has been real dilly.

“There were literally 300 people waiting outside for the doors to open today at noon,” he said. “So we have transformed downtown Pittsburgh into Picklsburgh for the third straight year. We’re expecting thousands of people Friday and Saturday from noon until 10 p.m.”

The Pittsburgh Pickle Company will be holding pickle juice drinking contests all day Saturday, to see who can drink a full quart in the shortest amount of time.

“The record was set last year,” says Pittsburgh Pickle Company co-owner John Paterson. “It was 8.6 seconds for 32 ounces of our pickle juice.”

Pickle chicken rolls are a big seller at Pretzel Revolution, while dill pickle ice cream is a popular dessert. It goes very well with a beer and kraut cupcake.

Picklesbburgh continues Saturday from noon till 10 p.m.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter