Pitt Football Dismisses One, Suspends 3 Including Jordan Whitehead

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Two of the first three games for the Pitt football team this year feature marquee matchups against Penn State and Oklahoma State, and now those games just got a bit tougher.

Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi has announced disciplinary action for four players, all of which were expected to play a key role.

Pitt Coach Pat Narduzzi Announces Disciplinary Actions https://t.co/UuRxwCsO5O — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) July 28, 2017

The biggest hit to the team will be the loss of safety Jordan Whitehead for the first three games.

Senior linebacker Quintin Wirginis has also been suspended the first three games, while senior defensive end Rori Blair has been dismissed from the program for “conduct detrimental to the program,” and junior offensive tackle Alex Bookser has been suspended for the season opener after being charged this offseason with a DUI.

Narduzzi had the following to say in a team press release:

“Our program’s foundation will always be built on discipline and personal responsibility,” Narduzzi said. “These are highly disappointing situations but I am hopeful that each of these young men will be better, stronger and wiser after taking accountability for their actions. “Alex Bookser will sit out the season-opening game and has also been subject to internal disciplinary measures and accountability. I’m confident he will make better decisions moving forward. “In addition to sitting out multiple games, Quintin and Jordan will continue to be held accountable to internal standards of conduct.”

Stay tuned to 93.7 The FAN for more information as it becomes available.

Like The Fan On Facebook

Follow The Fan On Twitter