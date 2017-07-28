Police Search For Vehicle That Struck Pedestrian

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — State police were searching for the vehicle that hit a pedestrian early Friday morning in Dunbar Township, Fayette County.
The crash happened shortly after midnight in the 1600 block of University Boulevard, south of a Speedy Meedy’s gas station. State police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene. The pedestrian was not believed to be seriously hurt.
State police say the vehicle involved is believed to be a black Lincoln MKC SUV with a missing passenger side mirror. The driver is described as a white male with a scruffy beard.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Uniontown at 724-439-7111.