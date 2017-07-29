FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Players Arrive | Photo Gallery | 5 Storylines | Training Camp Guide | More Steelers

California Boat Club Roof Floats To Charleroi

July 29, 2017 5:09 PM
Filed Under: California Boat Club, Charleroi

CHARLEROI (KDKA) — The roof of the sunken California Boat Club broke free and floated to Charleroi on Saturday.

Multiple KDKA viewers reported seeing the roof floating down the Monongahela River on Saturday afternoon after heavy storms and severe flooding hit the area overnight.

california boat club roof floating California Boat Club Roof Floats To Charleroi

(Photo Credit: Melissa Bloom Stockman)

Video taken by Jesse Stringer, seen above, shows the roof passing through Elco around 3 p.m.

Emergency dispatchers said the roof had reached the Charleroi Locks & Dam around 5 p.m.

The Boat Club, originally moored in Washington County, began to slowly sink in May of this year. A massive leak flooded the fully-equipped restaurant, and the barge became partially submerged.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch