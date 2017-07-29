California Boat Club Roof Floats To Charleroi

CHARLEROI (KDKA) — The roof of the sunken California Boat Club broke free and floated to Charleroi on Saturday.
Multiple KDKA viewers reported seeing the roof floating down the Monongahela River on Saturday afternoon after heavy storms and severe flooding hit the area overnight.
Video taken by Jesse Stringer, seen above, shows the roof passing through Elco around 3 p.m.
Emergency dispatchers said the roof had reached the Charleroi Locks & Dam around 5 p.m.
The Boat Club, originally moored in Washington County, began to slowly sink in May of this year. A massive leak flooded the fully-equipped restaurant, and the barge became partially submerged.
