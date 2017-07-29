FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Players Arrive | Photo Gallery | 5 Storylines | Training Camp Guide | More Steelers

Cheesecake Factory Offers Half-Price Slices For National Cheesecake Day

July 29, 2017 3:58 PM
Filed Under: Cheesecake Factory, National Cheesecake Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Cheesecake Factory locations are offering a delicious deal to celebrate National Cheesecake Day on Sunday.

On July 30 and July 31, the chain will offer half-price slices to dine-in customers. The promotion applies to all flavors.

A new flavor will also make its debut on National Cheesecake Day. It’s called “Celebration Cheesecake,” and it’s made up of layers of vanilla cake, cheesecake, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla mousse with cream cheese frosting.

Click here to find The Cheesecake Factory location close to you.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch