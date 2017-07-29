Cheesecake Factory Offers Half-Price Slices For National Cheesecake Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Cheesecake Factory locations are offering a delicious deal to celebrate National Cheesecake Day on Sunday.
On July 30 and July 31, the chain will offer half-price slices to dine-in customers. The promotion applies to all flavors.
It starts tomorrow!!! Celebrate #NationalCheesecakeDay with Any Slice, Half Price* for two days! Tag who you will be celebrating with! pic.twitter.com/YOgwDumEtI
— Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) July 29, 2017
A new flavor will also make its debut on National Cheesecake Day. It’s called “Celebration Cheesecake,” and it’s made up of layers of vanilla cake, cheesecake, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla mousse with cream cheese frosting.
Click here to find The Cheesecake Factory location close to you.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter