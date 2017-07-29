Man Fatally Shot In South Huntingdon Twp.

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in South Huntingdon Township early Saturday morning.
According to the Westmoreland County coroner’s office, 40-year-old Melvin Grazetti, Jr., arrived at a home in the 300-block of Kirshner Lane around 3:30 a.m. and knocked on the door.
Someone then shot Grazetti in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5:40 a.m.
State police are investigating.
Further details have not been released at this time.
