Man Fatally Shot In South Huntingdon Twp.

July 29, 2017 6:34 PM
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in South Huntingdon Township early Saturday morning.

According to the Westmoreland County coroner’s office, 40-year-old Melvin Grazetti, Jr., arrived at a home in the 300-block of Kirshner Lane around 3:30 a.m. and knocked on the door.

Someone then shot Grazetti in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5:40 a.m.

State police are investigating.

Further details have not been released at this time.

