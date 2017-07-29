Flooding Emergency In Northern West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency for parts of northern West Virginia with flooding from heavy rains.

Counties included in the Saturday morning declaration are Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Marion, Monongalia and Harrison.

According to the governor’s office, state and county emergency officials are evacuating some areas and the West Virginia National Guard has been mobilized to help.

The National Weather Service reports that between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain has fallen over a flood warning area, including Morgantown, with many roads closed Saturday morning.

The service says rain is letting up but streams will flow over their banks through early afternoon.

The Wheeling Intelligencer and News-Register reports authorities recovered a body from the Ohio River they believe is a teenager missing in last weekend’s flooding.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)