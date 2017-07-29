Furry Tails: Flurry & Dolly Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Flurry

Animal Friends

Flurry’s a very sweet cat with a shy personality. He can’t wait to find a loving, patient forever family that will show him the kindness he deserves!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Flurry was surrendered to Animal Friends in February and was extremely shy and fearful upon admit. He has lived with three other cats, but preferred being by himself. Because of this, Flurry would prefer a loving home where he can be the only cat in the house. Flurry’s bravery has come a long way, and he is now playful with people and responds well. He mainly loves to lounge around and would prefer to do that with his best human friend. Flurry is sure to warm up eventually into a wonderful and sweet cat! Stop by today to see if Flurry is a good fit for your home!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Dolly

Orphans of the Storm

Dolly is a sweet kitty waiting for her forever home! She may be a little shy at first, but once she warms up to you, she’ll be your best friend for life!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Dolly has a coat of many colors! She came from an elderly man where people dropped off many cats, so the shelter is not sure if she ever had much human contact or affection. He did the best he could taking care of all the cats. Dolly was a wonderful young mother to two babies. Dolly is very shy at first, but once she knows you, she loves to be petted and play with toys, especially the round scratch pad/toy that she can make the ball go ’round and ’round! Dolly quickly becomes friends with anyone who offers her a Greenie cat treat! She hopes to find a patient person to give her a loving home.

To find out more about how to adopt Dolly, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

ADOPTION UPDATES!

Emily the kitten has found a forever home —

And so has Champ —

