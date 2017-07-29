Dog Leads Family To Girls Who Were Struck By Lightning

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah (KDKA) — A dog helped family members find two girls who were struck by lightning while hiking in Utah on Friday morning.
According to a release from the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, two girls, ages 8 and 16, were camping during a family reunion and left their camp on an ATV, taking a family dog with them.
Officials told CBS affiliate KUTV that while the girls were hiking, lightning struck the 8-year-old girl on the top of her head and traveled into the 16-year-old girl.
The dog returned to the camp alone and led family members back to the two girls, who were found unconscious on the ground. The girls were then flown to a local hospital.
The 8-year-old girl was last reported to be in critical condition, and the 16-year-old girl was in serious but stable condition.
