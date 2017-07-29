FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
‘Keep Fighting’: ACA Supporters Rally In Oakland

July 29, 2017 7:45 PM
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, Oakland, Rally, Schenley Plaza

OAKLAND (KDKA) — Dozens of Affordable Care Act supporters gathered at Schenley Plaza to celebrate this week’s health care news and remind each other that the fight isn’t over.

Senate Republicans failed to repeal the Affordable Care Act this week, which is a relief to people like pediatric nurse Casey Dye and her daughter.

“Medicaid doesn’t just help her get outpatient speech, it pays for her services in school,” Dye said. “She gets speech, and she gets OT. That’s paid by Medicaid. Nothing else, not school.”

In a release, organizers said, “The ACA is not perfect, but losing it would mean 22 million Americans losing their health insurance.”

The rally was one of several across Pennsylvania. Others were scheduled to take place in Philadelphia, Erie and Johnstown.

