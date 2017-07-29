‘Keep Fighting’: ACA Supporters Rally In Oakland

OAKLAND (KDKA) — Dozens of Affordable Care Act supporters gathered at Schenley Plaza to celebrate this week’s health care news and remind each other that the fight isn’t over.
Senate Republicans failed to repeal the Affordable Care Act this week, which is a relief to people like pediatric nurse Casey Dye and her daughter.
“Medicaid doesn’t just help her get outpatient speech, it pays for her services in school,” Dye said. “She gets speech, and she gets OT. That’s paid by Medicaid. Nothing else, not school.”
In a release, organizers said, “The ACA is not perfect, but losing it would mean 22 million Americans losing their health insurance.”
The rally was one of several across Pennsylvania. Others were scheduled to take place in Philadelphia, Erie and Johnstown.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter