Analysts: North Korea Missile Had Range To Reach LA, Chicago, New York

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Analysts believe the missile North Korea launched Friday had the range to hit a major U.S. city.
North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, the second successful test within the past month. Officials said it was airborne for more than 40 minutes and flew 1,000 kilometers before it splashed into the Sea of Japan.
According to CBS News, analysts believe the missile had the range to hit Los Angeles, Chicago or even New York, and recent North Korean propaganda videos have featured the U.S. capitol in flames.
CBS News says it is unclear how close North Korea is to being able to arm a missile iwth a nuclear warhead, and the Pentagon said the launch did not pose an immediate threat to the United States.
