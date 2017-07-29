Pregnant Doctor Delivers Baby Hours Before Giving Birth Herself

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KDKA) — A pregnant doctor was at the hospital as a patient, preparing to give birth, when she jumped in to help deliver another woman’s baby.

CBS affiliate WKYT reports that Dr. Amanda Hess, an OBGYN in Kentucky, was at Frankfort Regional Hospital to have her own child on Sunday when she heard another woman in labor screaming.

“My husband actually said, ‘Is that a woman screaming?’ And she was completely dilated,” Hess told WKYT.

Hospital officials told WKYT that the doctor on call had not yet arrived at the hospital, but since it didn’t seem like there was time to wait for him, Hess jumped in to help with the delivery.

Hess told WKYT that she had just performed a check-up on the patient a few days beforehand.

Hess delivered the patient’s baby, then, a few hours later, gave birth herself to a healthy baby girl.

