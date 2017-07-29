FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Players Arrive | Photo Gallery | 5 Storylines | Training Camp Guide | More Steelers

Pregnant Doctor Delivers Baby Hours Before Giving Birth Herself

July 29, 2017 5:21 PM
Filed Under: Kentucky
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KDKA) — A pregnant doctor was at the hospital as a patient, preparing to give birth, when she jumped in to help deliver another woman’s baby.

CBS affiliate WKYT reports that Dr. Amanda Hess, an OBGYN in Kentucky, was at Frankfort Regional Hospital to have her own child on Sunday when she heard another woman in labor screaming.

“My husband actually said, ‘Is that a woman screaming?’ And she was completely dilated,” Hess told WKYT.

Hospital officials told WKYT that the doctor on call had not yet arrived at the hospital, but since it didn’t seem like there was time to wait for him, Hess jumped in to help with the delivery.

Hess told WKYT that she had just performed a check-up on the patient a few days beforehand.

Hess delivered the patient’s baby, then, a few hours later, gave birth herself to a healthy baby girl.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch