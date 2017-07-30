Family, Friends Gather To Say Goodbye To Bethel Park Crash Victims

SOUTH PARK (KDKA) — Friends and family gathered in South Park Sunday evening to say goodbye to the victims of a Bethel Park car crash.

The gazebo in South Park was the gathering place for the friends of the three girls killed in a car crash – Paige Nicole Smith, Bianca Herwig and Heather Camisa. A fourth girl who was injured in the crash, Brooke Molnar, now out of the hospital, came to the vigil to remember her friends.

The accident happened around 1:30 Tuesday morning on Library Road in Bethel Park. Snapchat video showed the group partying earlier in the evening on the South Side and inside the SUV Mitsubishi driven by Smith.

At the Sunday night gathering, friends were reminded to learn from this experience, so they don’t hurt the parents.

A speaker in the crowd said, “We lost somebody who can’t give back to the community.”

The speaker urged those in attendance this to heart and to please, please be smart.

The crowd of approximately 100 people hugged, cried, and shared stories by candlelight, before releasing white balloons into the night sky as a reminder of the three girls who lost their lives far too soon.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter