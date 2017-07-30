STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Players Arrive | Photo Gallery | 5 Storylines | Training Camp Guide | More Steelers

Authorities: Escaped Prisoner Kills Assistant Warden’s Stepdaughter

July 30, 2017 11:41 AM
Escaped Inmate, Louisiana
(Photo Credit: Summerfield High School Administration/Facebook via KSLA)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KDKA) — An escaped prisoner who kidnapped and killed a prison official’s stepdaughter on Thursday was found dead after a standoff with police.

CBS News reports that 39-year-old Deltra Henderson walked away from his prison assignment at a Louisiana correctional center, stole a car and abducted 19-year-old Amanda Carney. Carney was the assistant warden’s stepdaughter, and CBS affiliate KSLA reports she lived in a home on prison property with her parents.

Carney’s body was found in a wooded area near the prison, along with the stolen vehicle. CBS News reports that officials are awaiting autopsy results, but they believe Carney was stabbed to death.

According to KSLA, Henderson eventually entered a home on prison property, found a gun and barricaded himself inside after exchanging gunfire with prison guards.

deltra henderson Authorities: Escaped Prisoner Kills Assistant Wardens Stepdaughter

(Photo Credit: KSLA)

Henderson’s body was found inside the home after the standoff ended. According to CBS News, investigators believe Henderson was fatally wounded in the shooting.

Henderson had been serving a 30-year prison sentence for cocaine distribution, attempted armed robbery and aggravated burglary.

Authorities told KSLA Henderson was listed as a trusty, a prison inmate granted special privileges as a trustworthy person.

