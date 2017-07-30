Flood Waters Linger, Clean-Up Continues In Fayette City

FAYETTE CITY (KDKA) — Drivers had to find another way into Fayette City in Fayette County on Sunday.

High water from the Monongahela River closed State Route 201. It was the second time in seven days the river has gone over its banks, keeping firefighters and residents busy with the clean-up.

“Twenty homes, three businesses, and one church,” Fayette City Fire Dept. Chief Jim Eley said.

One of the affected businesses was the Pit Stop Market. Since this wasn’t the first time, the owners were prepared. Their furnace and hot water tank are above the floor, along with a lot of merchandise.

But with three feet of water, they still suffered losses.

“Probably about $5,000, yeah, with cigarettes and stuff we lost,” co-owner Frank Prokopovitch said. “We got a lot out, but roughly around there.”

“We should be up and running for tomorrow,” co-owner Vicki Prokopovitch said. “We’re going to bleach the walls down, hose the floor down, bleach it, have everything disinfected, and bring all our stuff back in.”

Meanwhile, it’s going to take a little longer to get things back to normal at Dave Wozniak’s home on the other side of town. A swollen creek and backed up river caused groundwater to rise. He’s dealing with a small pond in his yard and about four feet of water in his basement.

“We’re going to pump it all out, then we’ll start on the basement next,” Wozniak said. “Get it all pumped out then we’ll get some fans and dry it all out.”

Eley says in most homes, the water will go down once the river recedes, but residents will be left with layers of mud.

“Some of the homes I’ve already looked at, they’re going to deal with a lot of mud in the basement. Unfortunately, with it being a hard rain, and it came up the way it did,” Eley said. “That’s the nature of the Mon River, it’s gonna put the mud into it.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter