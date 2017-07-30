STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Players Arrive | Photo Gallery | 5 Storylines | Training Camp Guide | More Steelers

Good Samaritans Rescue Man From Monongahela River

July 30, 2017 8:09 PM
Filed Under: Good Samaritans, Monongahela River, River Rescue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Good Samaritans rescued a man who fell into the Monongahela River Sunday afternoon.

The man said he was sleeping on a barge when he slipped, falling into the waters.

Richard Beuke was riding his bike on a nearby trail when he heard the victim yelling for help.

“I don’t know how he could survive it,” Beuke said. “It was obvious he couldn’t hold onto the rope, so I tied a big half-hitch on the rope, threw the rope back down to him and said, ‘Put your leg through this.'”

Beuke and two others helped pull the man back onto a barge to safety.

Two other men were pulled from the Monongahela River on Saturday afternoon when their boat capsized at the South Side Marina, and they were swept up by the swift-moving waters.

