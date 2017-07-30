‘O.J. Is FREE!’: Pa. Donut Company Billboards Advertise Punny Promotion

YORK, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania donut company has put up billboards reading, “O.J. is FREE!” But they’re not talking about that O.J.
The eye-catching statement is followed by, in smaller print, “with every dozen donuts,” along with the Maple Donuts logo.
On their Facebook page, the company says customers will receive a free half pint of orange juice for every dozen donuts you purchase.
The billboards went up after O.J. Simpson was granted parole earlier this month.
According to PennLive.com, Maple Donuts used a similar punny promotion — “Free O.J.! with every dozen donuts” — during Simpson’s 1995 trial and then again when Simpson was arrested in 2007.
Maple Donuts is located in York, Pa.
