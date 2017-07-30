Point River Walks, Mon Wharf Shut Down By Flooding

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Skies were clear and sunny Sunday, but lingering high waters from Friday night’s flooding forced some closures in downtown Pittsburgh.

The Office of the Mayor announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that the Mon Wharf was closed due to flooding.

The Mon Wharf will be closed Monday and remain closed until further notice. The Public Parking Authority says flood waters are receding, but clean-up will be necessary before the Mon Wharf is able to reopen.

Additional parking is available at the First Avenue Garage and Second Avenue Plaza.

ADVISORY: High river levels have caused @DCNRnews to close Point State Park river walks in @DowntownPitt. Water at 20 FT, 16 FT is average. pic.twitter.com/qobs5Jd2U5 — Office of the Mayor (@TheNextPGH) July 30, 2017

The Point State Park river walks were also shut down Sunday due to high waters. The Office of the Mayor says the average water level is 16 feet. Waters on Sunday reached 20 feet.

The weather has been mostly clear over the weekend, but waters are still high from heavy storms that came through the area Friday night.

Two men had to be pulled out of the Monongahela River Saturday afternoon after their boat capsized at the South Side Marina. Meanwhile, in Washington County, the sunken California Boat Club was washed away by the Monongahela River’s swift-moving waters, ending up near a dam in Charleroi.

